Germany to host World Junior Curling Championships for first time in 23 years

Next year's World Junior Curling Championships will be held in German town Füssen, it has been announced.

The event, due to take place between February 25 until March 4, will be organised by the Curling Club Füssen in Bavaria on the border with Austria.

It is the second biggest curling club in German with more than 150 members and has produced a number of international players.

It will be the second time the small town has held the Championships, which is open to competitors aged 21 or under, having previously staged them in 1988 when Canada's won both the men and women's titles.

Besides the World Junior Championships, Füssen has hosted the European Championships in 1997 and 2007 and the Olympic Qualification Event in 2013.

Curling Club Füssen is the second biggest curling club in Germany ©Curling Club Füssen

"It’s great to see the World Junior Curling Championships 2023 returning to Füssen where numerous World Curling competitions, camps and courses have taken place over the years not forgetting, of course, the World Junior Curling Championships in 1988," World Curling President Kate Caithness said.

"This beautiful part of Bavaria will once more welcome curlers from across the globe and I’m in no doubt that the Local Organising Committee (LOC) will provide a world-class event for our young athletes to enjoy."

The event is scheduled to be played at the National Training Centre for Ice Hockey and Curling.

During the competition, it will have a 2,800 seating capacity.

It will be the fourth time Germany has hosted the World Junior Curling Championships, but the first since Geising in 2000, when Canada won the men's title and Sweden the women's.

Canada won both the men and women's titles at the last year World Junior Curling Championships, in Krasnoyarsk, in 2020 ©World Curling

"We are delighted to see next year the best junior curlers of the world competing here in Füssen," Andy Knapp, vice-president of the LOC.

"Exactly 35 years after the World Junior Curling Championships 1988, it is something special for us, and the whole city is looking forward to this event.

"We invite everybody to join us next year, watching great sport in the lovely countryside of South Bavaria."

Last year's Championships were due to be held in Beijing but were cancelled due to COVID-19.

This year's event is scheduled to start in Swedish city Jönköping on Sunday (May 15) and conclude on May 22.

The last Championships took place in Krasnoyarsk in Russia in 2020 when Canada won the men and women's titles.