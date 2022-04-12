Norway hopeful women's ski flying will be added to World Cup calendar

Norwegian Ski Federation President Erik Røste has expressed confidence a proposal to introduce women’s ski flying will be approved at an International Ski Federation (FIS) meeting.

A World Cup calendar meeting for ski jumping will be held tomorrow.

The Norwegian Ski Federation had made the proposal to the World Cup committee last year, but was unable to secure the votes required.

The proposal was defeated 9-7.

Austria, Germany, Japan and Slovenia were reportedly among the nations to vote against, despite being among the most successful ski jumping nations.

Røste told the Norwegian News Agency NTB that he believes there is now enough support for the proposal to be passed.

"Now jumping has again worked well towards this meeting, and during the weekend I have had conversations with three of my colleagues, the ski Presidents in Austria, Slovenia and Germany," Røste said.

"Both Austria and Germany have confirmed to me that they will support our proposal.

"You can never feel completely safe, but now I am very optimistic considering that women will finally be allowed to fly.

"We have worked actively for this for several years."

Maren Lundby has been among the ski jumpers supportive of introducing women's ski flying ©Getty Images

Maren Lundby, Norway’s Pyeongchang 2018 ski jumping gold medallist, has been among the athletes most vocal over the introduction of women’s ski flying.

Lundby described last year’s decision as "unbelievable".

Ski flying takes place on hills larger than ski jumping, with men’s ski jumpers regularly recording distances well in excess of 200 metres.

Austria’s Stefan Kraft has the current world record of 253.5m, which he set in Vikersund in 2017.

Ski flying is not on the Olympic programme, but the FIS Ski Flying World Championships have been held biennially since 1972.

Ski flying is most popular in Norway and Slovenia, where the most recent world records over the past three decades have been set in front of audiences numbering between 30,000 and 60,000.

While women have taken part in ski flying, with the world record of 200m being set in 2003 by Austria's Daniela Iraschko-Stolz, they have continued to be excluded from official FIS competition on safety grounds.