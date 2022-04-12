Taekwondo hopeful to switch from Italy to Ivory Coast

Taekwondo athlete Kimi Lauène Ossin is aiming to switch allegiances from Italy to Ivory Coast.

The 14-year-old was born in Turin but her father Serge Brice comes from the African nation.

"Since the age of seven, my daughter's dream was to be part of the Côte d'Ivoire national team," said Serge Brice.

"She wants to compete for the Ivory Coast, is it possible?

"This is the question that she asked me to come and ask at the federation if I came to Cote d'Ivoire."

Serge Brice visited the headquarters of the Ivorian Taekwondo Federation (FITKD) to enquire on behalf of his daughter, who competes in the over-59 kilograms division.

She won gold at the Brussels Lommel Open in March.

"We immediately urge to do what is necessary for her Ivorian license and all the commitments so that she will now wear the colours of the Ivory Coast," said FITKD secretary general Jean-Jacques Niava.

Ruth Gbagbi's achievements have inspired Kimi Lauène Ossin ©Getty Images

Kimi Lauène has been inspired by Ivory Coast's taekwondo success at the Olympics, including Ruth Gbagbi's two bronze medals in the women's under-67kg division.

Gbagbi also won World Championship gold in 2017, while Cheick Sallah Cissé won the Olympic title in the men's under-80kg at Rio 2016.

"In the heart of this young athlete, Africa's calling is strong," said Serge Brice.

"The greatest of all her wishes is to be one day at the Olympics and to equal the results of her idol Ruth Gbagbi.

"She sees all the fights.

"She dreams of becoming an Olympic gold medalist one day like Cissé."