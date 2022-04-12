Six-time Paralympic medallist Tiffany Thomas Kane has announced her retirement from swimming at the age of 20.

Thomas Kane won a gold and three bronze medals at Rio 2016, plus two bronzes at Tokyo 2020.

She posted a Games record of 1min 35.39sec at Rio 2016 to secure her sole Paralympic gold in the women’s 100 metres breaststroke SB6.

Rio 2016 bronze medals came in the S6 50m freestyle and 50m butterfly, plus SM6 200m individual medley.

She later finished third in the SB7 100m breaststroke and SM7 200m individual medley at Tokyo 2020.

"This sport has taught me so much about the person I am," Thomas Kane said.

"It was never about the results but more about the love I had for the sport and the opportunity it gave me which I never thought I’d achieve."

Thomas Kane's international career began at just 13 when she was selected to participate at the 2015 World Championships in Glasgow.

Despite her young age, Thomas Kane won gold in the SB6 100m breaststroke.

She also added the S6 50m butterfly silver and bronzes in the S6 50m freestyle and S6 100m freestyle.

In 2017, Thomas Kane received the Medal of the Order of Australia in recognition of her sporting triumphs.