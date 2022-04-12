Beijing 2022 speed skating venue to open to the public

The Beijing 2022 speed skating venue is due to open for the public before the China's national Labour Day holiday on May 1.

The National Speed Skating Oval was one of 12 competition sites for the Winter Olympics and staged speed skating.

According to the Chinese state news agency Xinhua, Wu Xiaonan, vice-general manager of Beijing State-Owned Assets Managements, said the stadium will be used for fitness purposes and for a range of business projects.

Partner representatives and the venue operation team of the "Ice Ribbon" will be invited to go on the ice when it is opened up to the public.

Xinhua reported that members of the venue's design, ice-making, construction and supervision departments visited the speed skating site on Sunday (April 9).

The Ice Ribbon was where Sweden’s Nils van der Poel set a new world record of 12min 30.74sec in the men's 10,000 metres.

Nils van der Poel set a world record at National Speed Skating Oval during Beijing 2022 ©Getty Images

The 25-year-old also won the men’s 5,000m gold medal.

He later handed his 10,000m gold to Angela Gui in protest against her Hong Kong-based father, Gui Minhai, being sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2020 for "illegally providing intelligence to foreign entities".

Amnesty International said Gui disappeared in 2015 before being subject to a trial which was "secretive and unfair"

The Netherlands dominated the speed skating event with six gold medals, four silver and two bronze.

Van der Poel's efforts helped Sweden finish second in the medals table with two golds, while Canada came third for achieving one gold, three silver and a bronze medal.

Gao Tingyu secured the host nation's only speed skating gold in the men’s 500m setting an Olympic record of 34.32sec.