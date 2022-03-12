The International Committee of Sports for the Deaf (ICSD) Executive Board has banned Russian and Belarusian athletes from international competitions, including the Deaflympics, in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the supporting role Belarus has played.

The ICSD is following the recommendations of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), who urged International Federations to exclude competitors from the two countries and to prohibit them from hosting international competitions.

The IOC also insisted that athletes should compete as neutrals, meaning they participate under no national symbols, colours, flags, or anthems, if exclusion was not possible.

The ICSD Executive Board remarked that the sport is a method of promoting "peace through sports" by keeping to the IOC’s recommendations, in addition to extending their solidarity to the deaf sports community in Ukraine and everybody impacted by the war.

"In this situation, the ICSD Executive Board has decided that no deaf athletes or officials belonging to the ICSD full members in Russia and Belarus shall be, with immediate effect, invited or allowed to participate in international competitions in the ICSD calendar until further notice," the ICSD statement said.

The sporting body also said that Russia’s and Belarus’ ban "brings considerable economic impacts" to the 2021 Caxias Summer Deaflympics, which is expected to be staged between May 1 and 15.

"The Organizing Committee decided to cancel of Bowling program, due to the established technical requirements, requires a very high investment and from which nothing will be left with a legacy.

The ICSD is the latest sporting organisation to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes ©Getty Images

"Additionally, economic team of the 2021 Summer Deaflympics Organising Committee is working on reducing other lines of expenses that do not interfere with the quality and delivery of other sports and infrastructure."

Gustavo Perazzolo, ICSD President, added: "We are greatly concerned about our National Deaf Sports Federation of Ukraine and Deaf athletes from Ukraine.

"The world must be a place for sharing, not for dividing."

Thomas Bach, the IOC President, has recently defended the recommendations to ban the two countries in a letter.

Amongst his justifications, he penned that the invasion of Ukraine created an "insoluble dilemma", believing their recommendations are to protect the "integrity, fairness and safety of our competitions".

The Russia-Ukraine war has intensified in recent days.

A Russian bombing of a maternity and children’s hospital in Mariupol reportedly killed three people and injured 17.

According to the United Nations (UN), 549 civilians, including 26 children, have been killed and 957 had been injured in Ukraine as of March 10.

However, the actual number of casualties is believed to be significantly higher.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has reported that over 2.5 million people have fled Ukraine since the war began.