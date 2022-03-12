Renowned British architect Sir David Chipperfield has been appointed to design the showpiece Arena Santa Giulia in Milan which is due to host ice hockey at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics Games.

Scheduled for completion in autumn 2025, the arena - which will be elliptical and feature three "floating" metallic rings - will accommodate up to 16,000 people and its piazza will provide more than 10,000 square metres of outdoor space for open-air events.

Construction will begin in autumn 2022 and the arena is due to open in time for the Winter Olympics, scheduled from February 6 to 22.

Once the Olympics are over the arena will be used as a sporting and entertainment venue under the control of international ticketing and entertainment provider CTS Eventim.

The arena is being designed by David Chipperfield Architects in partnership with the international design firm Arup and is part of Milano Santa Giulia, an urban development project located just a few kilometres from the heart of northern Italy’s financial centre.

Sir David said: "We are very pleased to have been invited to develop the design, along with our partners Arup, for the Arena in Santa Giulia.

"We believe that this will not only be an important venue for Milan but that the building and the new piazza will contribute to the physical quality of this important development."

British architect Sir David Chipperfield, who is working on the arena which will stage ice hockey at the 2026 Winter Games, has previously designed buildings such as the James-Simon-Galerie in Berlin ©Getty Images

Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, chief executive of CTS Eventim, commented: "We love David Chipperfield’s plans.

"The arena will be absolutely unique with a silhouette that is instantly identifiable even from afar.

"We are also pleased that the project is fully on schedule."

Chipperfield’s recent major projects include the refurbishment of the Neue Nationalgalerie in Berlin, completed in 2021, and the James-Simon-Galerie on Museum Island in Berlin.

Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala said last September that the €180 million (£154 million/$213 million) arena would provide a legacy for the city.

The new Arena Santa Giulia will be distinctive with its characteristic elliptical shape.

It rises from an elevated base in the shape of three rings of different heights that appear to be floating above one another.

Olympic ice hockey is planned to be played at the Arena Santa Giulia ©Onirism Studio

During the day, aluminium tubes, and at night, illuminated LED strips forming large-scale media elements, will add to its distinctive appearance.

The rings are linked with each other and to the floor by light, transparent glass bands.

Inside the arena, there will be two tiers of seating above ground level plus a premium level with lounges and VIP boxes.

In the base and in a multi-storey car park that emerges from the base and extends to the northern perimeter of the site, there are to be more than 2,750 car parking spaces.

The sustainability concept includes measures to minimise carbon emissions and the use of resources, and also photovoltaic systems on the roof.

The electricity they generate on-site will cover most of the energy needs of the arena, which has been designed to be energy-efficient, it is claimed.