Drone racing and roller speed skating competitions at the 2022 World Games have been moved to new venues, which it is claimed will improve the overall experience for athletes and fans.

Protective Stadium will now host the drone racing competition, while speed skating has been moved to Powell Steam Plant.

"Moving drone racing and speed skating to downtown Birmingham brings both of these action-packed competitions to the very heart of the city," said Nick Sellers, chief executive of the World Games 2022.

"These changes offer us another tremendous opportunity to show the entire world all that Birmingham has to offer as the Magic City truly comes of age with the exciting redevelopment taking place in the Railroad Park area and our newest venue, Protective Stadium."

An email will be sent to all fans who purchased drone racing or speed skating tickets, informing them of the venue change, according to organisers.

Speed skating had been pencilled in for the Barber Motorsports Park, while Birmingham CrossPlex was the previous drone racing location.

"The Powell Steam Plant is a national landmark that played a vital role in the story of Birmingham’s growth," added Jonathan Porter, chair of the Organising Committee.

"With an array of entertainment options nearby, it is the perfect site for speed skating fans and athletes."

Protective Stadium will be the scene of the Birmingham 2022 Opening and Closing Ceremonies ©UAB Sports

Canopy piloting, one of the most sought-after tickets at the World Games, where athletes parachute from a helicopter trying to land on a target, will be conducted at the Barber Motorsports Park as planned.

Displines including wheelchair rugby, canoe polo, finswimming and inline hockey are set to be held at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

The venue for road speed skating is due to be announced later.

The 2022 World games are set to be held from July 7 to 17 in Alabama, having been delayed by a year in response to the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

An estimated 500,000 visitors are expected for the World Games, where 3,600 athletes from more than 100 countries are set to participate.