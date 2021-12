Chinese pair Fan Zhendong and Sun Yingsha etched their names into World Table Tennis (WTT) Cup Finals history by becoming the first winners of the event.

World number one Fan proved too strong for Japan’s Tomokazu Harimotoin the men's final, while Sun overcame Wang Yidi in an all-Chinese final at the OCBC Arena in Singapore.

Harimoto dropped the first game before levelling to raise hopes of an upset, but Fan found an extra gear as he pulled clear to complete an 11-8, 9-11, 11-9, 11-7, 11-5 triumph.

Fan’s victory in Singapore comes little more than a week after he won his fifth world title at the World Table Tennis Championships in Houston in the United States.

It also caps another fine season for the 24-year-old who captured men’s singles silver and team gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

After winning gold in the Japanese capital, women’s world number one Chen Meng would have been looking to finish her season off in style in Singapore, but she suffered a surprise defeat to an inspired Wang in the semi-finals yesterday.

The seven-game victory appeared to have taken a lot out of Wang who won just three points in a one-sided opening game versus Sun.

Sun edged a tight second game and claimed the next as she looked set to storm to an emphatic victory before Wang rallied.

Wang won the next two games as she mounted pressure on Sun, but the world number two held her nerve to secure an 11-3, 17-15, 11-6, 7-11, 6-11, 11-8 victory.

It was a welcome win for Sun who finished runner-up at the Olympics and World Championships this year.

Launched by the WTT - the commercial arm of the International Table Tennis Federation - the WTT Cup Finals featured the top 16 players in men’s and women’s singles rankings.