The Lombardy region of Italy has been announced as the host of the 2024 Winter World Masters Games.

The International Masters Games Association (IMGA) Executive Board unanimously voted for Lombardy to host the multi-sport event, which is expected to attract more than 3,000 master’s athletes.

Lombardy was the only location to bid to host the event, and is one of the regions set to host competition at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, due to be held in Milan-Cortina.

IMGA’s Acting President Sergey Bubka said: "The IMGA is looking very much forward to Lombardy (Italy) hosting the Games in 2024.

"Their reputation for sports delivery along with the beautiful nature combined with their legendary hospitality will guarantee master’s athletes have a wonderful experience.

More than 30,000 master's athletes are set to feature at the 2024 Winter World Masters Games, due to be held in Lombardy ©IMGA

"The fact that our event can be used as a potential test ground for the Winter Olympic Games in the region is a bonus."

Twelve sports are scheduled to take place according to the proposed bid - Alpine skiing, biathlon, curling, cross-country skiing, figure skating, ice hockey, ski mountaineering, ski orienteering, ski jumping, Nordic combined, snow polo and speed skating.

The sports are due to be organised in two clusters - with the snow cluster due to take place at Ponte di Legno-Tonale, and the ice cluster set to be held at Val Chiavenna-Madesimo.

The previous edition of the Winter World Masters Games took place in Innsbruck, Switzerland in January 2020.