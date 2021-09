Chance to compete at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games "really important" to Kadeena Cox

Britain's multiple Paralympic Games medallist Kadeena Cox is excited at the prospect of competing in front of a home crowd at next year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and hopes to "achieve something special" during a congested calendar.

Cox spoke to insidethegames during a visit to the Alexander Stadium to check out the progress made on a £72.4 million ($99 million/ €84.4 million) renovation, where she discussed her keen anticipation of Birmingham 2022.

She ran on the new adjacent warm-up track with Olympic medallist Laura Muir, who will compete for Scotland at the Commonwealth Games, and local athletes Sophia Deans and Amy Harland.

The venue, which is in the Perry Barr region and will host the Opening and Closing Ceremonies and the athletics and Para athletics events at Birmingham 2022, is being expanded from a capacity of 12,700 to around 30,000 for the Games.

It will hold around 18,000 when temporary seating is removed after the event concludes.

After the headline event on the Para sport calendar in Tokyo this summer was held without spectators because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cox is looking forward to being roared on by the support of the home crowd.

"As a Para athlete, we don't always have full stadiums anyway, but you always expect that the Paralympic Games will have a big crowd, so to not have that was very weird," Cox admitted.

Kadeena Cox visited the Alexander Stadium to check out a new adjoining running track and progress made on a transformation of the venue for the Commonwealth Games ©Birmingham 2022

"I'm really looking forward to having a packed out stadium with the British fans, it's always full with lots of noise, so I'm really looking forward to that and how that's going to help me to raise my game."

Cox has missed out on the last two editions of the Commonwealth Games, withdrawing from Gold Coast 2018 with a knee injury, meaning that for her Birmingham 2022 takes on added significance.

"For me, it was really frustrating being injured in 2018, I missed the opportunity to go to a great Games," she said.

"I've never had a major injury like that so it was heart-breaking and I wanted to turn it around and get back and be here for Birmingham, especially for a home crowd.

"For me, it's really important to finally get to do the Commonwealths.

"I didn't get to do it in 2014 because I was ill, in 2018 I was injured and in 2022 I want to be able to be there and do it in front of a home crowd."

Cox competes in Para athletics and Para cycling, and has won Paralympic and world titles in both.

At Rio 2016, she clinched a gold in the women's 400 metre T38, silver in the women's 4x100m T35-38 and bronze in the 100m T38.

At the same Games, she secured a Para cycling gold in the women's 500m time trial C4-5.

This summer, she successfully defended her Para cycling title and added another success in the mixed team sprint C1-5, but just missed out on a Para athletics medal with a fourth-placed finish in the women's 400m T38.

Cox has also won three golds at the World Para Athletics Championships in Doha in 2015 and London in 2017, as well as a triumph at the International Cycling Union (UCI) Para Cycling Track World Championships in Montichiari in 2016 and Apeldoorn in 2019.

Away from sport, she added a victory in Celebrity Masterchef to her list of honours earlier this month.

Kadeena Cox believes a congested schedule will offer her the chance to "achieve something special" ©Getty Images

The events will continue to come thick and fast for Cox over the next few years, but the quest for further silverware, including at Birmingham 2022, is one she is relishing.

"Next year's going to be hectic, I've got Cycling World Championships, the Europeans in athletics, the Commonwealth Games, then the athletics worlds," Cox said.

"It's going to be so busy, but I'm really excited, it gives me the opportunity to do something special.

"And in 2023, we've got massive World Championships for cycling, which has never been done before, and then before you know it, you're in Paris [for the 2024 Paralympic Games].

"It's really exciting, not being able to perform exactly how I wanted to in Tokyo has given me that fire in my belly.

"I achieved some amazing things but I know I can do so much better, so I'm ready to just get going.

"I might be a little bit older but I've still got it, so I'm just going to keep pushing and I really want to achieve something special."

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games are due to be held from July 28 to August 8.