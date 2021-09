China have been granted a wildcard for this year’s International Handball Federation (IHF) Women’s World Championship in Spain,.

The IHF cited the "importance of the development of handball in Asia" and the "ongoing success" of its New Markets’ Project in China as the reasons behind the decision.

The move comes after the Chinese team were unable to travel to the recent Asian qualifier in Jordan due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of six qualification spots were originally due to be allocated from the Asian Women's Handball Championship, only for the event to be hit by a variety of issues.

As well as China, India and Afghanistan withdrew from the tournament - which was forced to move from South Korea to Jordan because of the pandemic.

Palestine and Syria were added only for Qatar to also pull out, meaning the Asian Championship had to go ahead with 11 teams instead of 12.

It also meant that one fewer World Championship place would be up for grabs, as 12 teams were needed for it to be permitted for six teams to earn World Championship qualification.

The Asian Championship got underway on September 15, with South Korea crowned champions after beating Japan 33-24 yesterday.

South Korea booked their place at the Women's World Handball Championship after winning the Asian Championship ©Getty Images

South Korea, Japan, Kazakhstan, Iran and Uzbekistan all secured their places at the World Championship after finishing in the top five.

The sixth spot was then awarded to China following a decision by the IHF Council.

"In light of this unprecedented set of circumstances, considered a 'force majeure', the IHF Council acknowledged the work of the Asian Handball Federation," a statement from the IHF read.

"And, after taking into consideration the performance level of the national teams from Asia, the importance of the development of handball in Asia and the ongoing success of the New Markets’ Project in China, China were granted a wildcard place."

Last month it was announced that Poland and Slovakia had been awarded wildcards after Oceania failed to register a team for the Asian qualification event.

The IHF confirmed China will go into Group H alongside hosts Spain, Austria and another qualifier.

The final three places for the 32-team event will be awarded when the South and Central American Championship takes place in Paraguay, scheduled to be held from October 5 to 9.

Spain is set to stage the IHF Women’s World Championship from December 2 to 9.