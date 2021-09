The participation of 41 countries at the first-ever Junior Pan American Games has been confirmed at a meeting between the Panam Sports Coordination Commission and Cali 2021 Organising Committee.

All 41 territories affiliated with Panam Sports have said they will be competing in the Colombian city.

"The 41 countries belonging to Panam Sports, assured their presence in Colombia with a number of 4,806 athletes for the 28 sports on the Games programme", said Cali 2021 director José Luis Echeverry Azcárate.

Approximately 3,000 volunteers, 1,400 technical officials and 1,142 other officials are also expected to participate at the Junior Pan American Games.

The progress of key planning aspects of the event, including transport and accommodation, was also inspected at the meeting.

The Games were initially scheduled to begin on June 5 but were postponed to September 9 to 19.

Finaliza con éxito las reuniones de la comisión de seguimiento de los Juegos Panamericanos Junior @calivalle2021



Continúan los avances, poniendo énfasis en los detalles de infraestructura, protocolos de seguridad y COVID-19, alojamiento, etc.



Cali Valle 2021 #TodoxVos pic.twitter.com/QG7jfTYF57 — Panam Sports (@PanamSports) September 22, 2021

Cali 2021 was then delayed further due to COVID-19 and is now set to take place from November 25 to December 5.

Panam Sports President Neven Ilic shared his delight that the event is finally set to get underway in fewer than two months.

"It is a tremendous pride to be here," Ilic said at the meeting in Colombia.

"We have to thank you for that effort you are making to fulfill the youth of America.

"There are two months left and we will show that we will be capable of organizing very responsible Games with all the care."

There will be 315 events contested across 28 sports, with the gold medallists in each automatically qualifying for the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games.