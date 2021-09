The European Commission and the European Club Association (ECA) have said they are against FIFA's proposal to hold the World Cup every two years instead of the traditional four, adding to the organisations in opposition to the change.

They join a list of bodies who are against the motion, forwarded by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation in May at the FIFA Congress.

FIFA's head of football global development and former Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger is one of the biggest supporters of the tournament change.

Among the latest criticisms, the ECA said it had "grave concerns" about potentially "destructive" changes to the calendar.

The ECA represents football clubs from across the continent.

"Football clubs have always been a fundamental and respected voice in shaping the future of the IMC [international match calendar]," said the ECA in a statement.

"The ECA has been clear in its position that changes are needed to the IMC.

"A modernised and simpler IMC needs to be founded on fewer release windows; better player protection and health; and a balanced approach to club and international football.

"To that end, ECA has made clear - publicly, privately and repeatedly - its availability to engage with FIFA to agree what those changes should be.

Arsène Wenger has backed plans for a World Cup every two years ©Getty Images

"ECA has therefore followed with grave concern and alarm FIFA’s launch of active PR campaigns and much pretence, apparently seeking to railroad through reforms to the IMC, particularly the introduction of a biennial World Cup.

"Aside from the notable lack of genuine (or indeed any) consultation, and as many stakeholders have pointed out in recent days, FIFA's proposals would lead to a direct and destructive impact on the club game, both domestically and internationally.

"In addition, the proposals would put players' health and wellbeing at risk.

"They would dilute the value and meaning of club and country competitions.

"They would diminish and conflict with women’s and youth football - being under-represented areas of the game where ECA and others are committing significant time, talent and resources - while also subordinating other sporting tournaments and interests at all levels worldwide.

"In short, the reform of the IMC must be founded on jointly-agreed outcomes, balanced in the interests of all, following honest and detailed consultation - not simply railroaded in the singular interests of FIFA on the back of a series of PR campaigns."

FIFA is holding a feasibility study into a biennial World Cup ©Getty Images

Players union FIFPro were against the change, as were the German and Portuguese Football Associations.

UEFA and the South American Football Confederation have both opposed the feasibility study, while the Asian Football Confederation backs the motion.

The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football was open to calendar changes and Confederation of African Football President Patrice Motsepe said talks should continue "in an open-minded manner."

Adding their concern was the European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas.

"I fully share the doubts of the national European football federations on the possibility of a biennial football World Cup," they said.

"Europe is the world’s epicentre of football, and we have a duty to preserve a model that respects the interest of the fans, the wellbeing of the players and the overall logic of the global sports calendar, not just commercial interests."