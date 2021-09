CISNOC officials volunteer for COVID-19 vaccination in New Zealand as they await travel home

The Cook Islands Sports and National Olympic Committee (CISNOC) Chef de Mission for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, John Paul Wilson, and Board member Teariki Puni, have provided assistance with vaccinations against COVID-19 in Auckland, as they wait to return home from the New Zealand mainland.

Both took to social media to urge people to get vaccinated at their pop-up station in the nation's biggest city.

Along with the rest of the management team, Wilson and Puni are waiting for repatriation flights to get back to the Cook Islands - more than three hours away by plane.

Puni, a doctor, called for everyone to get vaccinated at the clinic.

"We're inviting all our people here in Auckland to our pop-up station to come and get their vaccinations," said Puni.

"Our people in the Cook Islands have set a good example for us, with 97 per cent [vaccination] coverage for us, so let us protect them as well if we decide to visit the Cook Islands."

Wilson added the importance of being vaccinated, which is required to visit the Cook Islands.

"Come down to get vaccinated, it's all free," said Wilson.

"Come and get your free jab so you can get let back into the Cook Islands."

Approximately 35 per cent of people in New Zealand are fully-vaccinated.

At the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the Cook Islands took six athletes, with one in athletics, two in swimming and three in canoeing.