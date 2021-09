The International Esports Federation (IESF) Global Esports Executive Summit 2021 (GEES21) has ended in Busan in South Korea.

There were five core areas covering the two-day event, each with a high-profile line-up of 38 speakers and panellists.

"Fostering Growing Relationships", "The Next Level of Esports", "Diversity and Inclusion in Esports", "Integrating Esports into Education" and "Understanding the Esports Landscape" were the topics of discussion at the event.

The theme of the event was "Evolving and Adapting."

"IESF extends our sincerest gratitude to our esteemed delegates, and we look forward to working with you all again soon," said IESF general secretary Boban Totovski.

"We are very proud that GEES21 provided international esports leaders a platform to openly discuss the positive synergies in esports and are confident the summit will inspire a better world for the future of the industry.

It was my pleasure to lead the panel on "A Holistic Look at Esports Research" alongside fantastic panelists at #GEES21. Hopefully, this panel has opened a gate for a constructive discussion from a researcher's perspective! @IeSF_Master #EsportsEDU #esports pic.twitter.com/f1OSgrnjS3 — N.D. Kolaşinli (@nesligulkolas) September 1, 2021

"We want to thank everyone who participated from the production team to our viewers online.

"We can’t wait to do it again next year welcoming delegates in real life in Busan, Korea."

Since its formation in 2008, the IESF has grown to having 107 member federations.

The aim of GEES is to gather esports and sports stakeholders from around the globe to create an environment for discussion, education, and action towards esports development.

It achieves this through conferences, exhibitions, academic lectures, and networking events.