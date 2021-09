The Uzbekistan National Olympic Committee (NOC) has honoured its Tokyo 2020 medal-winning athletes with commemorative medals to celebrate the country's 30 years of independence.

President of the Uzbekistan National Olympic Committee, Rustam Shoabdurakhmonov, handed out the medals to the five athletes at a ceremony held at the NOC headquarters in Tashkent, the nation's capital.

Uzbekistan won three gold and two bronze medals at the recent Olympic Games in Japan.

Tokyo 2020 were the country's second-most successful Games after Rio 2016, where it won 13 medals - four golds, two silvers and seven bronzes.

Bakhodir Jalolov dominated Richard Torrez of the United States in the men's super-heavyweight final, Ulugbek Rashitov was champion of the men's 68-kilogram taekwondo competition and Akbar Djuraev triumphed in the men's 109kg weightlifting event.

Bakhodir Jalolov won Uzbekistan's fifth Olympic gold medal in boxing, the country's most successful sport ©Getty Images

Judoka Davlat Bobonov won the men's 90kg bronze medal match, while Bekzod Abdurakhmonov podiumed in the men's freestyle 74kg wrestling division.

Along with the athletes, the NOC’s leadership and coaches of the five athletes were also awarded commemorative medals.

In total, 67 athletes across 15 sports represented Uzbekistan at the Games as the country ranked 32nd overall.

Uzbekistan has competed at every Summer Olympic Games since 1996.

The country declared independence from the Soviet Union on September 1 1991.