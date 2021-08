The Netherlands and Turkey advance to Women's EuroVolley 2021 semi-finals with dominant displays

Sweden's dream run at the Women's EuroVolley 2021 tournament came to an end in Plovdiv after The Netherlands won 3-0 to secure its place in the semi-finals for the third time in four editions of the competition.

In a back-and-forth opening set, The Netherlands went on a 5-0 run to lead 22-19 before squandering three set points in Bulgaria.

However, on the fourth set point a spike error by Isabelle Haak ended Swedish hopes of a comeback as it went to The Netherlands 27-25.

The Dutch were dominant in the second set, winning 25-16, as they took advantage of eight errors from Sweden.

Another mistake from a spike by Haak proved decisive midway through the set and it came after a 27-second long rally to give The Netherlands a six-point advantage.

By the third set, it was clear both sides were running on empty as neither could sustain a high level of play.

The Dutch did however manage to string four consecutive points together to put an end to contest.

Nika Dalderop was instrumental in her nation's victory as she scored 16 points while Juliet Lohuis added 11.

The Netherlands will face either Italy or Russia in the semi-finals in Belgrade in Serbia.

Turkey has two silver and two bronze medals at the Women's EuroVolley tournament but has never won ©Getty Images

Playing in front of a sea of red flags, Turkey booked a semi-final spot for a fourth consecutive tournament.

The 2019 silver medallists dominated in all phases of the game beating Poland in straight sets.

Poland started inexperienced 17-year-old Martyna Czyrnianska at outside spiker and Turkey targeted her immediately.

In the face of the pressure, she committed a serve error, reception error, and had just a 20 per cent success rate in attack.

Despite this, Poland was up by four points until Ebrar Karakurt went on a scoring spree for Turkey by bookending an ace with two huge spikes.

Turkey was dominant in the second set as it suffocated the Polish attack with a series of fantastic blocks to win 25-14.

Poland was able to get back into the game in the third, but Karakurt decisively delivered the coup de grâce to give her country the 25-23 win.

Turkey is set to play one of Serbia or France, also in Belgrade.