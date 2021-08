He Zihao wins second archery gold at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics with compound triumph

China’s He Zihao claimed his second Paralympic Games gold medal of Tokyo 2020 after topping the standings in the men’s individual compound archery event, but poor weather conditions forced the postponement of the women’s event.

He was the top seed in the men’s competition at the Yumenoshima Final Field.

The 27-year-old eliminated Costa Rica’s Diego Quesada and Japan’s Leon Miyamoto in the opening rounds of the competition.

His strongest display came in the quarter-finals, where he achieved a Paralympic record score to beat Turkey’s Murat Turan 148-145.

The previous record of 146 points was achieved by Italy’s Giampaolo Cancelli and Alberto Simonelli at Rio 2016.

Zihao repeated his performance in the semi-finals by winning 148-146 against Slovakia’s Marcel Pavlik, which saw him advantage to a gold medal match against Iran’s Ramezan Biabani.

The Chinese archer achieved the top score of 30 points in three of the five rounds, dropping only three shots across the other two.

He clinched a comfortable 147-143 win over Biabani to secure his second gold medal of the Games, following mixed team compound success.

China’s He Zihao earned his second Paralympic Games gold medal of Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

"I've done some research on the wind during training sessions," He said.

"I was able to adjust myself according to the condition, and the rest was just practice as usual.

"When I'm in the competition I don't focus on the scores, and today I got nervous at some point, and that made me miss some shots.

"Fortunately, I was able to adjust in time in order to win."

The bronze medal match saw Ai Xinliang earned the final place on the podium, with the Chinese archer winning 144-142.

Ai had lost the bronze medal match at Rio 2016.

The women’s individual compound competition was also scheduled to take place today.

Organisers were forced to push the event back to tomorrow due to concerns over weather conditions.

"Competition will start at 9am and last for approximately three-and-a-half hours," a World Archery statement read.

"The change has been made due to inclement weather approaching the venue at Yumenoshima Park, with a heavy storm and lightning expected in the vicinity of the arena.

"No change will be made to the remaining competition sessions as August 1 was initially planned as a free day."