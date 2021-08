Jorginho and Hermoso tipped for success as nominees revealed for 2020-2021 UEFA Player and Coach of the Year Awards

The nominees shortlisted for the 2020-2021 UEFA Player and Coach of the Year Awards have been announced, with six of the 12 players shortlisted plying their trade in England.

Belgian Kevin De Bruyne, who plays for Manchester City, Italian Jorginho and Frenchman N'Golo Kanté, who both play for Chelsea, are the nominees for the men's player of the year accolade.

Nominees have been decided by a jury composed of the 24 national team coaches who participated in this summer's European Championship and 80 managers whose clubs played in the Champions League and Europa League group stages, plus 55 journalists.

Jorginho was an instrumental part of Chelsea's Champions League campaign as he led the team's goalscoring chart.

The midfielder was also a mainstay as Italy won its second European Championship, playing every minute of the team's knockout matches.

FC Barcelona dominated the UEFA Women's Player of the Year shortlist as The Netherlands' Lieke Martens and Spaniards Jennifer Hermoso and Alexia Putellas received the most voting points.

Hermoso is tipped for the award after finishing as joint-top scorer in the UEFA Women's Champions League where Barcelona won the trophy for the first time.

She also won the La Liga golden boot for the third consecutive season with 31 goals in 26 games which helped her to become the Catalonian club's all-time leading goal scorer.

Jennifer Hermoso is also Spain's top scorer with 42 goals in 84 games ©Getty Images

Spaniard Pep Guardiola, Roberto Mancini of Italy and Germany's Thomas Tuchel are the nominees for the UEFA Men's Coach of the Year.

Mancini led Italy to the most coveted prize in European football after his side beat England on penalties to win EURO 2020.

Guardiola's Manchester City had a bittersweet season as they won the Premier League and English Football League (EFL) Cup but lost the Champions League final and were knocked out of the FA Cup in the semi-finals.

Despite only joining Chelsea midway through the season, Tuchel transformed the team into Champions League winners for the second time in the club's history.

Chelsea's managerial prowess transferred to the women's game as well, with England's Emma Hayes being shortlisted for the UEFA Women's Coach of the Year.

She was joined by Lluís Cortés of Spain and Swede Peter Gerhardsson, manager of the women's national team.

Cortés is thought to be the favourite after a formidable campaign with Barcelona where his attacking style of play was revered as the Blaugranes notched 208 goals in 47 games.

Cortés resigned at the end of the season saying he felt he did not "have the energy to keep leading this team."

The award winners for all four categories will be announced at the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League group stage draw ceremony on August 26 in Istanbul in Turkey.