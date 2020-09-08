Tour de France race director Christian Prudhomme has tested positive for coronavirus in the latest round of testing, with all riders testing negative prior to participating in the 10th stage of this year’s race.

Race organisers said Prudhomme will be quarantined for seven days after testing positive, having had his fourth test of the month.

Prudhomme was not part of the race bubble which has been aimed to prevent riders contracting coronavirus.

"Although he was not part of the 'race bubble' and had not been in direct contact with any of the riders and their entourage, Christian Prudhomme still decided to get tested," an Amaury Sport Organisation statement read.

"The anti-COVID-19 protocol, which provides reinforced protection for the 'race bubble', distinct from others in the organisation, allows for the following plan to be put in place following such a situation.

"In the absence of Christian Prudhomme from the 10th stage from Île d’Oléron to Île de Ré up until the 16th stage from La Tour du Pin to Villard de Lans, François Lemarchand, who was in the lead car on Paris-Nice, will occupy take Christian Prudhomme’s place in the lead car.

"Jean-Michel Monin meanwhile, will replace François Lemarchand in the number three car."

François Lemarchand will serve in the lead car while Prudohmme is in quarantine ©Getty Images

Prudhomme, who has served as the race director since 2006, typically meets officials and welcomes guests in his role.

French prime minister Jean Castex joined Prudhomme in the race car on Saturday (September 5), with Le Parisien reporting that he will undergo a test.

A total of 841 tests were conducted during the rest day and today on teams, with organisers saying no rider has tested positive or is considered a contact case requiring quarantine.

One staff member from each of Team Cofidis, AG2R La Mondiale, Ineos Grenadiers and Mitchelton-Scott have tested positive and left the race bubble, while a technical service provider also testing positive and leaving the race.

Under rules for this year's Tour de France, a second positive test within the teams would lead to them being removed from the race.

A fourth round of testing is scheduled for the next rest day on September 14.

Today’s stage sees the riders tackle a 168-kilometre flat stage from Île d'Oléron to Île de Ré.

More follows.