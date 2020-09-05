Only one member from each bobsleigh team will be allowed to collect their medal at a socially-distanced awards ceremony under new guidelines set out by the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF).

There will be no flowers presented or champagne flowing with athletes urged not to shake hands or hug, keeping two metres apart and wearing masks and disposable gloves.

These measures are laid out in the IBSF’s COVID-19 Prevention Guidelines which have been published for all athletes and staff ahead the return to competitive action.

The 26-page document includes general hygiene and distance guidelines, rules for training, races and award ceremonies as well as COVID-19 testing before and during an event.

Spectators will only be allowed at the track if the current local health regulations allow it and the IBSF approves the organiser’s plans.

Medal ceremonies are set to look very different when racing returns ©Getty Images

The COVID-19 Prevention Guidelines are understood to be based on recommendations from the World Health Organization, along with comments from other International Federations and from some IBSF organizers and medical staff.

In a letter to the National Federations, IBSF President Ivo Ferriani said: "When the IBSF Executive Committee discussed all possible scenarios for the upcoming season the plan to host no events was no option for us at all.

"It was clear from the beginning that we should plan with all series and that we must expect a high level of flexibility by all stakeholders given the constantly changing landscape."

The IBSF is expected to publish its revised race calendar for the 2020-2021 season on September 15.

The full IBSF guidelines can be read by clicking here.