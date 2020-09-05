The Global Association of International Sports Federations (GAISF) has signed a partnership agreement with The Sustainability Report.

The umbrella body claims the deal will help promote the environmental, social and economic sustainability projects of International Federations and others within the sports industry.

It follows GAISF launching a web portal to encourage a joint effort in tackling sustainability issues.

The Sustainability Report, an online service launched at the end of June and which provides intelligence and insight to sports organisations on sustainability, will publish content from the portal on its website as part of the deal.

The Sustainability Report was launched at the end of June and provides intelligence and insight to sports organisations on sustainability ©The Sustainability Report

"We are very pleased to be partnering with The Sustainability Report to promote positive environmental initiatives in sport and ensure a bright future for sustainability in the international sports community," said GAISF President Raffaele Chiulli.

"This partnership will support all our Members in their ongoing efforts to highlight important work in the field of environmental, social and economic sustainability."

Matthew Campelli, founder and editor of The Sustainability Report, said the agreement with GAISF "will help us to continue showcasing the positive impact International Sports Federations are having on their sport, athletes, fans and the planet".