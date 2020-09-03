U SPORTS has offered its support to the decision to postpone the Lucerne 2021 Winter World University Games due to the coronavirus pandemic.

International University Sports Federation (FISU) confirmed the postponement on Monday (August 31).

FISU are set to hold discussions with the Organising Committee and Swiss University Sports over possible alternative dates.

The event had been scheduled to run from January 21 to 31.

FISU secretary general Eric Saintrond told insidethegames the new dates must be agreed by the end of October.

Saintrond suggested the event could move to the end of 2021.

U SPORTS, who oversee university sport in Canada, has backed the decision taken by organisers.

"Canada is fully behind FISU’s tough but necessary announcement to delay the 2021 Winter World University Games," said Lisette Johnson-Stapley, U SPORTS chief sport officer.

"This was the right decision for the health and safety of all student-athletes, coaches and mission staff.

"We look forward to Canada’s participation in future FISU events."

Dates for the rescheduled event could be decided by the end of October ©FISU

U SPORTS said it continues to evaluate the logistical limitations around international travel and competition.

The organisation added that it remains in contact with FISU and Lucerne 2021 over the status of the Games.

The FISU calendar has been heavily impacted by the global health crisis, with no World University Championships currently scheduled in 2020.

Summer World University Games are scheduled to take place next year, with Chengdu in China set to host the event in August.