The official ball for next year's International Handball Federation (IHF) Men's World Championship in Egypt has been unveiled.

The NUEVA X5000 Egypt 2021 Edition is being supplied by Molten, a world-leading manufacturer of sports balls, and will be used at the championship which is scheduled to take place from January 13 to 31.

It is understood the development of the ball was based on the NUEVA X5000 edition which is used for IHF competitions.

But this special edition features a custom design using the colours of the Egyptian flag and hieroglyphs symbolising the history of the country's pharaonic era.

Molten supplied the ball for the past three IHF Men's World Championships ©IHF

The IHF claim the new model "features a premium cover material that improves ball control, with a soft foam panel construction, providing a softer feel, allowing for a better grip on the ball".

It is the fourth consecutive Men's World Championship that Molten has been the supplier of the ball after becoming an IHF official partner in 2014.

The manufacturer's first Men's World Championship ball was the X5000 Qatar 2015 Edition launched in July 2014.

This was then followed by the X5000 France 2017 Edition and the X5000 Germany/Denmark 2019 Edition.