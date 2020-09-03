The biography of Italian Para-swimmer and surgeon Marco Dolfin has been released today, detailing his journey to becoming a Paralympic athlete.
Written by Alberto Dolfin, his brother, Iron Mark explores the life of the swimmer, who took up the sport after becoming a paraplegic in October 2011 when he suffered injuries in a motorcycle crash.
Then 30-years-old, the doctor who specialised in orthopedics would find himself bound to a wheelchair, but he would soon bounce back with success in sport.
After a few years of training, Dolfin made the Italian national team in 2016, winning bronze at the European Championships, before representing his nation at the Rio 2016 Paralympics.
Part of his revival saw the birth of his twin children, Mattia and Lorenzo, in 2014 as his sporting career was taking off.
His brother Alberto is a sports journalist who has been documenting his brother's achievements through his own career.
Still a surgeon, Marco has stated that "he who can no longer walk, wants to fix the legs of others".
An excerpt from the book reads: "I don't see it as a fury of fate.
"It is something that has happened and that has changed my existence, but that I cannot chance in any way.
"I can only find the best solution to adapt."