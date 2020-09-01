Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter has been questioned on a payment of CHF2 million (£1.6million/$2.2million/€1.8million) made to former UEFA head Michel Platini in 2011.

The 84-year-old was questioned at the Office of the Attorney General in the Swiss city of Bern, with France's Platini attending for questioning yesterday.

A criminal proceeding has been open against Blatter since the allegation was revealed in September 2015, and was extended to Platini in June.

Both maintained the payment was made as part of an oral agreement for work Platini carried out for Blatter between 1998 and 2002, but FIFA's Ethics Committee dismissed that claim and its ruling was later upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Switzerland's Blatter, who was FIFA President for 17 years before leaving the post in June 2015, was banned from all football-related activities for six years.

Platini, suspected of being an accomplice to criminal mismanagement, misappropriation and forgery, received a four-year ban over the affair.

The former French national team captain was President of UEFA from 2007 to 2015 and was surrounded by corruption allegations in the later years of his tenure, being named in the Panama Papers leak which showed links to holding interest in offshore entities.

Former UEFA President Michel Platini was also questioned by Swiss prosecutors ©Getty Images

He made a remark in 2018 suggesting that the draw for the 1998 FIFA World Cup was fixed to ensure that France and Brazil would be unable to meet until the final, assuming they both won their groups, and was questioned over his suspected involvement in awarding Qatar the 2022 World Cup, a controversial decision that has been heavily linked to allegations of bribery.

Blatter was also accused of once gifting $1million (£740,000/€830,000) to the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association and the now-disgraced football official Jack Warner in May.

It was claimed the unsecured loan was given interest-free and was later waived by FIFA.

Blatter is named as an "accused person" in the case, along with former FIFA general secretary Jérôme Valcke and finance director Markus Kattner.

Warner, who has been banned from football for life, continues to fight extradition from Trinidad and Tobago to the United States.

Current FIFA President Gianni Infantino recently had criminal proceedings launched against him, with a special prosecutor appointed in July to investigate dealings between Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber and the head of football's world governing body.

A Swiss Court concluded Lauber had covered up meetings with Infantino and lied to supervisors while his office probed corruption surrounding FIFA.

Lauber has now stepped down.