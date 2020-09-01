RBU to pay off IBU debt by start of the season, says President Maigurov

Russian Biathlon Union (RBU) President Viktor Maigurov has said the organisation intends to pay off its debts to the International Biathlon Union (IBU) before the start of the upcoming season.

The RBU, which was demoted to provisional membership in December 2017 in response to the country's doping scandal, owes the IBU at least €350,000 (£313,000/$395,000).

"We are in constant correspondence with the IBU," Maigurov said in comments reported by Russian state news agency TASS.

"There are certain debts on our financial obligations for the past season to the places where we held training camps - for hotel accommodation, transport services.

"I will not name the exact amount of obligations. I will just say that we are now entering the home stretch and I think we will close these issues before the start of the season."

Maigurov, a two-time Olympic medallist, was elected the RBU's new President in July.

"We look forward to working closely with Viktor and his team to build on the progress that has been made in reforming Russian biathlon," IBU President Olle Dahlin said in July ©Getty Images

IBU President Olle Dahlin welcomed the election of Maigurov and expressed hope that the new RBU President will be able to make the changes necessary for the organisation to return as a full member.

The RBU was relegated to provisional membership back in 2017 "as a consequence of the substantial number of doping convictions in the recent past, the IOC [International Olympic Committee] verdicts against three Russian biathletes who were found guilty of an ADRV [Anti-Doping Rule Violation] at the Olympic Winter Games 2014 and the substantial number of athletes still suspicious of having been part of, or profited from the Russian doping conspiracy".

It means that the RBU does not have a voting right within the IBU Congress.

Russian athletes have still been able to compete under their own flag, however,

Kontiolahti in Finland is due to host the season-opening IBU World Cup from November 27 to 29.