The World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Congress appears set for postponement after the body's Executive Board approved a proposal to delay it by four months.

Congress is currently scheduled for November 2021, but it is likely to move to March 2022 owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

"A decision to postpone the WBSC Congress from 2021 to 2022 is not official," the WBSC said in a statement issued to insidethegames.

"The WBSC Executive Board, during its online meeting on Thursday, approved a proposal to postpone the WBSC Congress from November 2021 to March 2022 for the reasons of COVID-19 health and safety as well as the potential of a congested calendar next year.

"However, the proposal still needs to be voted on by WBSC National Federations to become official.

"This process will take place in the coming days."

The last biennial WBSC Congress was held in Sakai in Japan in November of last year.

Baseball and softball are due to feature at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

The 2021 Congress is due to feature elections, including for President.

In May 2014, a Congress was held in Hammamet in Tunisia where Riccardo Fraccari was elected the first-ever sole WBSC President.

Along with the whole WBSC Executive Board, Fraccari was given a seven-year term which now would now be extended.

From the next Congress onwards, elected officials will serve four-year terms.

Baseball and softball are due to return to the Olympic programme at Tokyo 2020, which has been postponed until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It will be the first time since 2008 that baseball and softball are played at the Olympics, but the sports will not appear at Paris 2024 as things stand.