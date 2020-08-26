Gennady Savilov has resigned as President of the Ice Hockey Federation of Belarus (FHB) as doubts continue over whether the country will be able to co-host next year's International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championships following unrest caused by the recent controversial elections in the country.

The 44-year-old Savilov, a former professional with CSKA Moscow, claimed he had decided to step down following disagreements with fellow FHB Board members.

He had led the national governing body since June 2018.

"I am leaving the post of chairman, but not from hockey, it’s easy on my soul," Savilov said.

"I’m not ashamed to look you in the eyes, we remain partners, colleagues and friends who are united by love for our sport.

"Yes, now in certain circles and degrees, we disagree on the development of hockey, which, in fact, is the reason for my resignation.

"However, this only means that my ego will not prevail over our common interests."

Huge demonstrations in Minsk to protest about the re-election of Alexander Lukashenko as Belarus President has led to doubts over next year's IIHF World Championships which the country is due to co-host with Latvia ©YouTube

Savilov is to be replaced on a temporary basis by Dmitry Baskov, the 42-year-old director general of ZAO HC Dinamo-Minsk.

An Extraordinary Election Congress has been called for September 9 in Minsk to find a permanent replacement for Savilov.

Belarus is due to co-host next year's IIHF World Championships with Latvia from May 21 until June 6 but that plan has been thrown into jeopardy by the re-election earlier this month of Alexander Lukashenko.

Lukashenko, known as "Europe's last dictator", has ruled Belarus for 26 years but his most recent victory has sparked massive protests on the streets of Minsk and other cities in Belarus.

The European Union has announced they do not accept the results of the election.

Latvia's Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš has asked the IIHF to find another co-host and warned they will not share the event with Belarus.

Lukashenko is a passionate ice hockey player and often appears in exhibition matches alongside Belarus' top stars.