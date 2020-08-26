Qatar has officially submitted its bidding documents for the 2027 Asian Cup.

The Gulf nation was confirmed as one of five bidders for the tournament in July, alongside India, Iran, Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan.

Fahad bin Mohammed Kafood, Qatar's ambassador to Malaysia, delivered the country's documents in person to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) headquarters in Kuala Lumpur today.

He was received by Windsor John, the general secretary of the AFC.

If successful with its bid, Qatar will host the Asian Cup five years after staging the FIFA World Cup in 2022.

The country has hosted the continental event twice before, in 1988 and 2011.

No nation has ever staged the Asian Cup three times.

Qatar won their first Asian Cup in 2019 with the country bidding to host the tournament for the third time ©Getty Images

Qatar are also the reigning champions on the pitch after clinching their maiden title in the United Arab Emirates last year.

Iran is another country to have hosted the Asian Cup twice, in 1968 and 1976, but India, Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan have never staged the tournament.

The AFC had previously extended the window to bid for the 2027 event, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

An initial deadline of March 31 was set to enter the race but this was pushed back to June 30.

The 2027 host nation will also be given more time than usual to prepare with a decision expected to be made next year.

China will host the next Asian Cup in 2023.