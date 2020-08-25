Financial support for surfers in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

A solidarity fund has been set up to help surfers that have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The International Surfing Association’s (ISA) members are being encouraged to apply for financial support before the deadline closes on August 31.

The money will need to be used to fund projects including distributing provisions of essential items such as food or medical supplies, supporting community uplift programs, supplementing severe loss of income of an athlete or surfing community member, or waiving membership fees.

Once the applications have been approved, ISA will distribute the funds by the end of September.

The ISA membership includes the surfing National Federations of 108 countries on five continents.

ISA President Fernando Aguerre said: "To stand by our mission to make 'A Better World Through Surfing,’'it’s more important than ever to help those who are most in need during this global crisis.

Surfers from the 108 National Federations have until August 31 to apply for funding ©Getty Images

"We have limited resources ourselves, but want our global community to know that we support them in these difficult times.

"Throughout the pandemic we have witnessed inspiring actions taken by surfers all around the globe showing kindness, leadership, care, and inclusion.

"It is encouraging to see positivity in such dark times and we want to continue uplifting and empowering our community around the world.

"Together as a community, we are stronger, and I know that through camaraderie and care for one another we will make it through to the other side of the pandemic."

