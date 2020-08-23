Scotland has announced its management team for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, which includes its first ever female Chef de Mission for the event.

The Scottish team for Birmingham 2022 will be led by Elinor Middlemiss, the country's highest-capped female badminton player of all time, who won double Commonwealth bronze at Kuala Lumpur 1998 and Manchester 2002.

Middlemiss is the first female to hold the Chef de Mission post for Scotland at the Commonwealth Games, and the first former Commonwealth Games athlete to hold the role for Team Scotland since diver Sir Peter Heatly in 1978.

Middlemiss has worked for Commonwealth Games Scotland since 2011 serving as Head of Games Operations.

She served as General Team Manager at Glasgow 2014 and Deputy Chef De Mission at Gold Coast 2018 for Team Scotland.

A team of four general team managers has also been appointed with Jen Barsby overseeing accommodation and village facilities, David Somerville overseeing performance services, Joanne Deponio responsible for transport and logistics and Chris Purdie responsible for team services.

Somerville is the second member of the management team to have competed at the Commonwealth Games, as the former judoka won silver in the men's half lightweight category at Manchester 2002.

Team Scotland preparations for @birminghamcg22 accelerate as Elinor Middlemiss named as Chef de Mission and four lead General Team Management posts confirmed!https://t.co/aOgtiSJfwe — Team Scotland (@Team_Scotland) August 20, 2020

"I am delighted that we have brought together such an exciting blend of returning staff and those stepping into new roles for 2022," said Commonwealth Games Scotland chief executive Jon Doig.

"This will bring the expertise, experience, and enthusiasm necessary to help us build on our success from the past two Games.

"Just as we have a rigorous selection process for our athletes, ensuring we have the right staff in the right positions plays a key part in providing leadership and creating our Team Scotland ethos.

"A Games so close to home is a huge opportunity for Team Scotland and these staff appointments, and those that will follow, will focus on creating the right environment to give our athletes the best possible opportunity to excel in Birmingham."

The next phase of recruitment is underway, looking at appointments for team managers for each of the 19 sports, to be followed by a search for leads for medical and media teams.

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games is scheduled to take place in the English city from July 28 to August 8, with Team Scotland set to be based at University College in Birmingham.