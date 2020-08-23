Veerpalu to be charged for aiding sports fraud during blood doping scandal

Coach and former cross-country skier Andrus Veerpalu is set to be charged with aiding and abetting in sports fraud for his role in the blood doping scandal uncovered at last year's Nordic Ski World Championships in Seefeld.

The Estonian has already received a four-year ban for his involvement in the Operation Aderlass blood doping scandal.

Prosecutors leading the investigation into the scandal are accusing Veerpalu of fraud after he allowed blood doping to take place in his room, as reported by ERR Sport.

"He allowed, during the Seefeld World Championships, one athlete and a sports doctor to engage in blood doping in his room," said spokesman for the Innsbruck-based prosecutor's office Thomas Willam.

"Damage in the amount of more than €5,000 (£4,500/$5,900) was caused through the fraud."

Operation Aderlass emerged last year with a police raid at the Nordic Ski World Championships.

The operation was launched after Johannes Dürr made revelations about blood doping in an ARD documentary, which sparked the raid at the World Championships in February and a separate raid in Erfurt in Germany.

Authorities suspect German doctor Mark Schmidt of running a blood-doping operation involving athletes across several sports.

Andrus Veerpalu is a two-time Olympic and world champion in cross-country skiing ©Getty Images

Estonian coach Mati Alaver has admitted to coordinating contact between skiers and Schmidt.

He has been banned for four years by the International Ski Federation, alongside Kazakhstan's Alexey Poltoranin and Estonian athletes Karel Tammjärv and Andreas Veerpalu, Andrus Veerpalu's son.

Algo Kärp was handed a sanction of two years and six months for "blood doping and use of prohibited substances", with the reduced sanction due to active cooperation with researchers.

Andrus Veerpalu is a two-time Olympic champion in cross-country skiing, having triumphed at Salt Lake City 2002 and Turin 2006 in the 15 kilometre classical event.

He also earned world titles in 2001 and 2009.

Veerpalu announced his retirement in 2011 and began coaching.

At least 21 athletes from eight countries and five sports - three winter and two summer - are suspected of being involved in the worldwide blood-doping network.