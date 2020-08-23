Japanese world champion Ryo Kiyuna has become the latest athlete to feature on the World Karate Federation's (WKF) #LearnKarateWith initiative, giving an online session on kata training.

Kiyuna, who won world gold in 2014, 2016 and 2018, led the session on the WKF's Instagram page during his preparations for the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Part of his training focused on the main topics of "Kihon" and "Anan" kata – which the 30-year-old showcased to the karate community around the world in an aim to help develop viewers' performances with his different techniques.

Kiyuna headed the final session of "Learn Karate With", which was launched by the WKF to show off some of the best karateka in the world to fans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ryo Kiyuna 🇯🇵 is a three-time World champion and the star of the latest training session of #LearnKarateWith



Full video on WKF Instagram 👉 https://t.co/6ftIOSRvCx



OSS! 👏#Karate 🥋 pic.twitter.com/gftSuyaLyF — World Karate Federation 🥋 (@worldkarate_wkf) August 22, 2020

He hosted the session from his dojo in Okinawa in Japan, together with his sensei and some of his team-mates from Japan's male kata team.

Previous sessions were conducted by Antonio Diaz of Venezuela, Douglas Brose of Brazil, Nguyen Hoang Ngan of Vietnam, Luca Valdesi of Italy and Vicky Panetsidou of Greece.

Kiyuna has won gold in every major competition he has competed in since 2014.