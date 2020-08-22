Belgian skipper Jonas Gerckens has discussed the country's plans for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Gerckens revealed it had been decided that the Belgian sailing team at Paris 2024 would be called the "Red Dolphins".

"We immediately thought of the Red Dolphins," he said, as reported by RTBF.

"The dolphin is a fast animal, which is necessarily essential in racing.

"But the dolphin is also known for his sympathy, like Belgians around the world.

"That said, nice does not mean too nice!

"We are clearly determined."

Belgium's Jonas Gerckens and Sophie Faguet are aiming to compete at the 2024 Olympic Games when mixed doubles ocean racing event is due to make its Games debut ©Jonas Gerckens

Gerkens also revealed it was Belgium's aim to qualify for Paris 2024 and reach the top eight of the mixed doubles ocean racing event which will be making its Olympic debut at Paris.

The 40-year-old is set to feature at the Mixed Offshore European Championship in Genoa, scheduled from August 30 to September 5, alongside Sophie Faguet.

The duo earned silver in the L30 discipline at the same event last year.

Belgium has earned nine Olympic medals in sailing, claiming two gold medals, four silver and three bronze.

Sailing during the 2024 Olympics is due to take place in Marseille.