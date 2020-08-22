World number one tennis player Novak Djokovic has described the backlash he received after organising the Adria Tour as a "witch hunt".

The ill-fated Adria Tour took place in June and was due to be held in four nations in the Balkans.

After a leg in Belgrade, Djokovic and other professionals were filmed dancing in a nightclub in the Serbian capital without any social distancing.

A week later, the Tour, which was open to spectators, was cancelled after a number of cases in Zadar in Croatia.

Djokovic was one of many tennis players to test positive for COVID-19, alongside fellow Serbian Viktor Troicki, Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov and Croatia's Borna Ćorić.

The 17-time Grand Slam winner was heavily criticised for organising the tournament, but he has now claimed he had the "right intentions" in an interview with The New York Times.

"We tried to do something with the right intentions," Djokovic said.

"Yes, there were some steps that could have been done differently, of course, but am I going to be then forever blamed for doing a mistake?

"I mean, OK, if this is the way, fine, I’ll accept it, because that’s the only thing I can do.

"Whether it’s fair or not, you tell me, but I know that the intentions were right and correct, and if I had the chance to do the Adria Tour again, I would do it again."

The Adria Tour took place with little social distancing ©Getty Images

Djokovic claimed he had been subject to a "witch hunt".

"I don’t think I’ve done anything bad to be honest," he said.

"I do feel sorry for people that were infected.

"Do I feel guilty for anybody that was infected from that point onward in Serbia, Croatia and the region?

"Of course not.

"It’s like a witch hunt, to be honest.

"How can you blame one individual for everything?"

The 33-year-old is set to compete at the US Open, scheduled for August 31 to September 13 at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

He is considered to be the overwhelming favourite to claim the men's title, with Rafael Nadal's withdrawal and Roger Federer's injury meaning only two of the men's top four will be in action in New York City.

Novak Djokovic is set to compete at this year's US Open, a competition he has won three times ©Getty Images

Djokovic revealed he had also nearly withdrawn from competition due to the unpredictability of the pandemic.

"I was very close to not coming," he said.

"There were a lot of uncertainties.

"And there still are, yeah, a lot of things that are not really clear.

"I want to play, I mean that’s why I’m here.

"I am personally not afraid of being in a risky, dangerous health situation for myself.

"If I felt that way, I most likely would not be here.

"I am cautious of course, and I have to be responsible and of course respect the regulations and rules and restrictions as anybody else.

"But things are unpredictable.

"Anything can happen in the tennis court or off the tennis court."

With Wimbledon cancelled this year and the French Open postponed until late September, the US Open is set to be the second Grand Slam of 2020 when it begins later this month.

Djokovic has won the tournament three times.