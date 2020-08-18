A meeting of the Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) Commission set up to restore its membership of World Athletics has reportedly been postponed for a second time.

As reported by Russia's official state news agency TASS, a date for the meeting has not yet been decided on.

It was originally due to take place on August 14, before being tentatively scheduled for today.

RusAF press officer Natalya Yukhareva has since revealed to TASS that the confirmed date of the meeting will be announced later.

Russia escaped expulsion from World Athletics after the Government stepped in to pay the $6.31 million (£4.76 million/€5.28 million) fine, imposed on it as a result of the suspension it has been forced to serve since November 2015 because of allegations of state-sponsored doping.

RusAF now has to submit a restoration plan to World Athletics by August 30 at the latest, including an updated road map containing detailed information on strengthening anti-doping activities.

Russian high jump world champion Maria Lasitskene revealed she was hopeful she could compete again this year ©Getty Images

This document is then set to be reviewed by the World Athletics' Taskforce headed by Norwegian Rune Andersen, who will prepare a report for the next meeting of its ruling Council to decide whether Russia fulfils the criteria for re-admission.

The RusAF Commission is due to meet to discuss and prepare the restoration plan.

Russian athletes are currently unable to compete, with the system of allowing them to participate in events as Authorised Neutral Athletes suspended by World Athletics, following the failure by the RusAF to initially pay the outstanding fine.

Russia was subsequently banned from the Wanda Diamond League meeting, held in Monaco last week.

Three-time high jump world champion Maria Lasitskene revealed she is still hopeful of competing this year, despite the ban, and has been training as such.

"We had a schedule on the international tournaments from the very beginning, we have been organising training sessions in line with this schedule, we have been making preparations in line with this schedule and have never deviated from this schedule," the Russian told TASS.