This year's virtual International University Sports Federation (FISU) World Forum was deemed a success.

The Forum was due to take place in the Hungarian capital of Budapest, but was held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In total, there were 1500 participants, including 600 students, over the three days of the event.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach was among the officials to speak at the Opening Ceremony, with FISU President Oleg Matytsin declaring the event open.

Panel discussions focused on the FISU global strategy, inclusion in university sport and challenges in university sport, with the coronavirus pandemic among the topics included in the latter.

In her concluding remarks, FISU Executive Committee member and Education Committee chair Verena Burk thanked the Organising Committee for adapting the event.

Costa Rican first vice president Epsy Campbell invited attendees to the 2022 FISU World Forum ©FISU

"You not only kept your nerve when the circumstances around COVID-19 threatened this important biennial coming together and celebration of university sport improving educational practices around physical activity, but you also held the string aptly and expertly in the background," she said.

"And let me personally thank the members of the FISU Education Committee and the FISU staff, on whom I can count at any time and on any occasion.

"Above all may we congratulate you, the participants of the FISU World Forum, on superb performances and involvement during these days."

During the Closing Ceremony, the FISU flag was passed virtually to the next host country, Costa Rica.

The rector of the Costa Rica Institute of Technology, Paulino Méndez, addressed the audience, with the Costa Rican first vice president Epsy Campbell encouraging attendees to reconvene for the 2022 event in a live speech.