The International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) has applied to have Para Bobsleigh included at the 2026 Winter Paralympics in Milan Cortina.

All appropriate application documents have been submitted to the International Paralympic Committee with a decision due in September.

Currently six sports are set to be contested at the 2026 Winter Paralympics - Alpine skiing, biathlon, wheelchair curling, ice hockey, cross-country skiing and snowboarding, with both bobsleigh and skeleton hopeful of being added to the programme.

The 2026 Winter Paralympics are scheduled to take place from March 6 to 15 2026 in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.

A decision on Para bobsleigh's inclusion at the 2026 Winter Paralympics is expected in September ©IBSF/Girts Kehris

Meanwhile, the IBSF has announced details of a planned eight race Para-Sport World Cup schedule for the winter of 2020 and 2021.

The first two rounds are due to take place in Lillehammer in Norway on November 7 and 8, with the remaining rounds scheduled in 2021.

Park City in the United States is due to host rounds three and four on January 20 and 21, followed by rounds five and six at St Moritz in Switzerland on February 25 and 26 and rounds seven and eight at La Plagne in France on March 6 and 7.

The Para Sport World Championships are scheduled to be held from February 5 to 7 2021 at Lake Placid, alongside the BMW IBSF World Championships, which are scheduled at the same location from February 1 to 14 2021.