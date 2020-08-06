Triathlon World Cups in Hungary and South Korea have been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The World Triathlon Executive Board approved the cancellation of the events "due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic" in the two countries.

The Tiszaújváros World Cup had been scheduled for July 18 and 19 before being moved until the autumn, while the competition in Tongyeong was due to take place from October 17 to 18.

World Triathlon said it aimed to have the Tongyeong World Cup back on the schedule next year.

A Paratriathlon World Cup in Alanya in Turkey, originally scheduled for October 1 to 4, has also been cancelled.

The Tongyeong World Cup was scheduled for October in South Korea ©ITU

"World Triathlon wants to express their immense gratitude to the local organisers of the three events, as well as the Hungarian Triathlon Association, the Turkish Triathlon Federation and the Korean Triathlon Federation, as well as all the local Governments, for their continuous efforts on trying to put the events in place," World Triathlon said in a statement.

Triathlon is yet to resume its international calendar, halted as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, but World Triathlon Series events in Hamburg, Montreal and Bermuda are still due to go ahead in September and October under a revised calendar announced by the governing body.

World Cups in Karlovy Vary, Arzachena and Miyazaki are also set to take place in the same period.