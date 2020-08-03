Report details allegations of sexual harassment against athletes by President of Cameroon Karate Federation

A report featuring allegations that the country's athletes were sexually harassed by the President and members of the Cameroon Karate Federation, has been released by an internal investigation commission.

The report features testimonies from five athletes who claim they were the victims of sexual harassment and attempted rape by supervisors of national selections and clubs, as reported by Cameroon Info.

President of The Cameroonian Federation of Karate and Affinity Disciplines (FECAKADA) Master Emmanuel Wakam is named in the testimonies.

One victim claiming she had to "make up a story to get away" after being instructed to attend Wakam's hotel room and sit close to him while he made promises to her, accusations denied by Wakam, who said he would "never commit such heinous acts."

Although five athletes are named in the report, its authors say they believe this only represents a small number of potential victims.

The report claims that the athletes were repeatedly "harassed by their torturers" during either national or international competitions or internships.

The 19 page document features testimonies by five athletes, including Stella Ogandoa Sioma whose testimony reads: "The day after the professional karate league held in Morocco in 2016, the President of the Cameroonian Karate Federation Master Emmanuel Wakam called me on the phone when the delegation from Cameroon returned.

"He invited me to meet him at the Hôtel des Deputies where he was staying.

"He specified that I was to come directly to room 10 he occupied.

"That surprised me a lot because he could well receive me at the restaurant in the reception hall or in the hotel lobby.

"When I knocked on his bedroom door, he asked me to enter. He was only wearing underpants.

The report's authors say they believe there are more than the five alleged victims whose testimonies feature in the 19 page report

"I sat down on a chair but he asked me to sit next to him instead. I was very embarrassed.

"He began to make promises to me in particular to make me a great champion and especially to bring me to the World Karate Championship.

"I had to make up a story to get away."

President Wakam has denied the allegations and filed a claim for defamation against the alleged victims.

"I would never commit these heinous acts - acts which destroy human kind," said Wakam, as reported by France 24.

The report concludes: "It is obvious that the victims who express themselves in this report represent only a small part of the victims of these despicable acts.

"The vast majority prefer to keep silence and secrecy about the humiliations they endured."

Its authors call on FECAKADA to "take its responsibilities by separating from people who, through acts of sexual violence, tarnish the image of sport in general and karate in particular."

insidethegames has approached the World Karate Federation (WKF), to see whether the sport's governing body is aware of the allegations and if they are investigating them.