The World Curling Federation (WCF) has cancelled the World Mixed Curling Championship for 2020 in Aberdeen due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The news comes just six weeks after the WCF announced a three-year deal with the Scottish city to hold the Championship - which covers the 2021 and 2022 editions.

This year's competition was set to take place from October 10 to 17 in the Curl Aberdeen venue as part of the partnership.

Now, this partnership will be reduced to two years, rather than the third year being extended to 2023.

"It is with regret that we are announcing it is not longer possible to run the World Mixed Curling Championship 2020," said WCF President Kate Caithness.

"Unfortunately, with the continuing spread of the virus and the restrictions it has placed on international travel, safely bringing athletes and staff to the Championship is simply not feasible at this time."

Canada are the reigning champions in the World Mixed Curling Championship from 2019 ©WCF

It is the first WCF event of the 2020-2021 winter season to be cancelled.

The Scottish Government has looked at reintroducing crowds at sporting events in October, but the WCF has opted to not go ahead with the event.

Curl Aberdeen manager and 2014 Olympic silver medallist Tom Brewster, added: "We are disappointed that we are unable to welcome the curling family to Aberdeen in 2020.

"With quarantine restrictions still in place it is simply too early in the curling season for us to host the Championship.

"Instead we now look forward to welcoming everyone to Curl Aberdeen for the World Mixed Curling Championship 2021."

WCF will now evaluate the impact of COVID-19 globally and will make decisions on other events in late 2020 in the coming months.

Aberdeen was originally scheduled to host the event for four consecutive years after it hosted the 2019 edition - where Canada won its second title since the inaugural tournament in 2015.