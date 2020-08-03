International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) Goalball has established a new body designed to aid youth development in the sport and is searching for experts to join it.

The Youth Development World Group has been formed following Murray Elbourn’s appointment as youth coordinator for the IBSA Goalball Committee.

It is to be tasked with dictating standards in areas including school goalball programmes, youth coaching, age categories and training adapted to benefit specific age groups.

"IBSA Goalball’s current youth programme has seen many successes over the years and I am excited to continue and progress that work in this dedicated role and through the Youth Development World Group," Elbourn said.

"We want to bring the vast amount of expertise that exists within countries together to create a really solid foundation from which we can grow.

"We are looking for coaches, referees, players and anyone with experience of helping young people into goalball to nominate themselves to be part of this exciting project."

The new group is tasked with getting more young people playing goalball ©Getty Images

The Youth Development World Group will also run clinics for teachers, help to set up talent-identification camps, create tournament structures and offer advice to those attempting to bid to host youth events.

IBSA Goalball has asked for expressions of interest to join the body to be submitted before September 4 - they can be sent via email to [email protected]

The aim is for two representatives from each of its five regions to be appointed.

The International Federation’s flagship youth event is the IBSA Goalball Youth World Championships, last being held in Australia last year.