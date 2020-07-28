The Indian mixed 4x400 metres relay team from the 2018 Asian Games have been upgraded to the gold-medal position following the doping ban handed to Bahraini sprinter Kemi Adekoya.

Adekoya, who changed her allegiance from Nigeria to Bahrain in 2014, was given a four-year ban after testing positive for illegal steroid stanozolol.

Her positive sample came from an out-of-competition test in November 2018 and as a consequence the Athletics Integrity Unit disqualified Adekoya's results from August 24 2018 onwards, which includes the Asian Games.

The Indian quartet of Mohammed Anas, MR Poovamma, Hima Das and Arokia Rajiv initially finished second in the race.

Bahrain's disqualification means that Kazakhstan will move up to the silver-medal position while China, who originally finished fourth, pick up the final medal.

Women's 400m champion Salwa Eid Naser, who currently faces a two-year ban for missed drugs tests, was also part of the Bahrain quartet.

India had originally lodged an appeal against Bahrain for an alleged obstruction in the race, stating that a Bahraini sprinter had impeded Das, but this was turned down.

In the women's 400m hurdles, Vietnam's Quách Thị Lan has been crowned the new 2018 Asian Games champion after Adekoya's championship-record winning performance was also disqualified.

Adekoya's compatriot Aminat Yusuf Jamal was upgraded to silver, while another Indian, Anu Raghavan, was promoted to the bronze medal.

Athletics Federation of India President Adille Sumariwalla said the governing body was delighted with the changes.

"The additional medal takes our tally to 20, including eight gold and nine silver medals," Sumariwalla commented, as reported by the Press Trust of India.

"The news comes as a fillip to us as we are aiming to build on the Asian Games showing and make a mark at the global level in the Olympic Games in Tokyo next year."