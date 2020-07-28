The Australian Olympic Committee has confirmed the selection of four table tennis players for the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Michelle Bromley, Stephanie Sang, David Powell and Chris Yan have secured places on the Australian team, after their performances at the team selection trials in January.

"It is fantastic to welcome these four athletes to the Australian Olympic team," said Ian Chesterman, Australia's Tokyo 2020 Chef de Mission.

"The COVID-19 pandemic makes this a challenging time for athletes and sports across the world, but competitors like Stephanie, Michelle, David and Chris continue to strive for excellence in the pursuit of their Tokyo Olympic dreams.

"It is wonderful they can now focus all their efforts to be ready for when the Games begin on July 23 next year.

"Congratulations not just to the athletes, but their coaches, supporters, families, friends, sporting institutes and table tennis community who helped them achieve this fantastic milestone and continue to support each other on their Olympic journey.

"I also want to thank Table Tennis Australia for its work to grow table tennis and develop athletes from the grassroots level to the elite athletes named to the Olympic team.

"I also acknowledge the work being done by the International Olympic Committee, Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, the Japanese and Tokyo Governments, as well as our member sports, athletes and support staff who are doing everything they can to ensure the world can reunite safely in Tokyo in one year's time for what will be an incredibly powerful Olympic Games."

Both Powell and Yan will compete in a second successive Olympics, following their debuts at Rio 2016.

Bromley is set to make her debut at the Olympics, with the 32-year-old missing out on securing a place at the past three editions of the Games.

Sang returns to the Olympic team after competing at Beijing 2008, before leaving the sport to have two children.

Stephanie Sang will return to the Olympic Games after competing at Beijing 2008 ©Getty Images

"It's so exciting to be back," Sang said.

"I was only 22 in Beijing, since then I got married, had two kids and built my own business.

"It wasn't easy coming back after eight years away from table tennis – but I felt like I can still play, and I still have that emotional connection to the sport and I wanted to be with the best players in the country.

"Now my kids have grown up, I want them to experience what table tennis and the Olympics can offer.

"I want to show them in actions, not just words – so they know if you set-up a goal and fight for it, sometimes you can reach it.

"They'll be able to look back at this and think 'mum did a great thing.'"

Australia has earned quotas to compete in the singles and team events for both women and men.

The Australian team will have a further chance to qualify for the mixed doubles at the Oceania Qualification Tournament, with dates still to be confirmed.

Bromley, Powell, Sang and Yan will play both singles and team matches at the Olympics.

A further male and female player will be nominated for selection based on performances at the postponed Oceania mixed doubles qualification tournament.

"I am thrilled to see Michelle, Stephanie, Chris and David qualify for Tokyo," said Scott Houston, Table Tennis Australia's (TTA) chief executive.

"They all have their own unique stories and their path to qualification was not easy.

"No doubt they will be great ambassadors for the Australian Olympic team and TTA wishes them all the best on their Olympic journey."

The latest four additions take the overall Australia team size to 74 athletes, with the country expected to send around 480 to the Games, which have been postponed to next year due to COVID-19.