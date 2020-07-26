The J-League has been forced to postpone a match between Nagoya Grampus and Sanfrecce Hiroshima after the former reported three positive coronavirus cases.

The fixture had been scheduled to take place this evening at Edion Stadium in Hiroshima.

A J-League statement said that an alternative date for the match will be announced as soon as it is confirmed.

Nagoya Grampus confirmed that midfielder Shuto Watanabe and a staff member had tested positive for coronavirus today.

It marked the third case from the team with defender Kazuya Miyahara having tested positive earlier this week.

Kyodo News reported that 60 players and staff members from Nagoya Grampus had been given polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests after Miyahara’s positive.

Players are required to receive PCR tests every two weeks under rules introduced to allow the season to resume.

The postponement of the match is the first setback for the J-League since returning last month.

The J-League resumed last month with players regularly tested for coronavirus ©Getty Images

The league season had resumed following a four-month break caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Matches are now taking place during the period where the league had initially been scheduled to have a break, which would have coincided with the now-postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Spectators are permitted to return to watch matches under restricted conditions.

The Japanese Government approved allowing 5,000 spectators to attend sporting competitions and music venues earlier this month.

It is hoped the leagues could be allowed to have attendances of up to 50 per cent of a venue’s capacity by August 1.

Several domestic football seasons have successfully resumed since being suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, with delayed league campaigns drawing to a close in Europe.

The English top flight concludes today, while the German Bundesliga has already finished its season, so too La Liga in Spain.