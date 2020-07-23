Jess Trengove is the latest athlete to speak about her Olympic experience with schoolchildren as part of the Australian Olympic Committee's (AOC) Olympics Unleashed programme.

The marathon runner, who won back-to-back Commonwealth Games bronze medals at Glasgow in 2014 and Gold Coast in 2018, took the time to deliver the online session.

before the COVID-19 pandemic, Olympics Unleashed previously saw Olympians visit classrooms in person.

Trengove's talk was the first delivered online for a South Australia school and she spoke to more than 100 students from Adelaide's Stirling East Primary School.

Trengove discussed her preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Games, their postponement until 2021 due to the pandemic and her performance at the 2016 Olympics, where she finished 22nd, having come 39th at London 2012.

Speaking of the importance of the programme, AOC chief executive Matt Carroll said: "The COVID-19 crisis is affecting everyone, from athletes whose Olympic dreams for Tokyo have been postponed until 2021, to students facing uncertainty and disruption.

"Olympians' message of resilience, teamwork and perseverance is more important than ever.

"Olympians have inspiring stories that go beyond sport, that can help young people learn how to overcome challenges, adapt to circumstances beyond their control and find goals they are passionate about achieving."

Trengove's own fulfillment came from teaching the students about why she loves sport.

"To be able to engage with the students and see them is so rewarding," she said.

"It takes me back to my childhood, seeing athletes and being inspired.

"I want every student in that room today to feel empowered that anything can be possible if you apply yourself.

"Part of the Olympics Unleashed programme encourages students to fill out a goal-setting card - and we share how to break down any ultimate goal into small parts, that together can add up to a big result - that's a really powerful idea.

"The delayed Games and the world going through the pandemic has made me reflect on why I run - it's not only that I love representing my country and the challenge it brings, but the opportunities sport gives you to grow as a person.

"I never thought of these as I was chasing my sporting dream, but it's helped me become adaptable, resilient, organised, and fostered an ongoing appreciation of the need to take care of your body and mind - all things that can help young people no matter what their passions are."

With the scheme offered to primary schools across the state of South Australia, more than 100 have registered to hear Olympians talk.

Olympics Unleashed also runs in Victoria, New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory.

Adam Curran, a teacher at Stirling East Primary School, praised Trengove's messages for the students.

"The messages and examples Jess shared and her ability to then relate these to everyday and school life made it relevant for the students," Curran said.