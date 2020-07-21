Legendary Italian karateka Luca Valdesi has featured as the star of the World Karate Federation's (WKF) fourth #LearnKarateWith online session.

Valdesi, who is a six-time world champion, was the most recent participant of the series, following on from another retired athlete, Vietnam's Nguyen Hoang Ngan.

Fans had the opportunity to improve their skills in the sport in the live online session on the WKF Instagram page.

As well as recording a strong showing on the world stage, the Italian also won 12 European titles and is considered one of the best kata athletes of all time.

His current role sees him contribute to the progress of the sport as a technical supervisor of the Karate 1-Youth League, and he is also a member of the WKF Rules Commission and the European Karate Federation Technical Commission.

Valdesi's session focused on "Gankaku" kata, an advanced form of karate.

He gave tips on how to make the most of a performance in the technically challenging version of the sport.

The first two online training sessions were hosted by Antonio Diaz of Venezuela and Douglas Brose of Brazil.