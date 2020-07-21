Japan Airlines is to give away 100,000 free domestic flight tickets throughout Japan during the now-postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics.

An official partner for the Games, the single tickets – or 50,000 sets of return flights – will be donated to keep the tourism industry moving.

In December, Japan Airlines had previously offered the same incentive before the Games were delayed.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused financial hardship worldwide, the Tokyo Games were moved back to 2021 having initially been set to start in three days time.

More than 10 million foreign visitors are expected to visit Tokyo during the Games with the giveaway, which is open to international tourists, covering travel between July 1 and September 30.

Tokyo's Haneda Airport as well as Osaka's Kansai and Itami Airports will be the starting points for the free flights.

However, Japan Airlines have added a caveat for applicants.

There will be four possible destinations to visit, and those applying will not know where they are going until three days after the application.

Flights will leave from Tokyo and Osaka to set destinations ©Getty Images

The destinations have yet to be determined, but possible locations could be the under-appreciated Oita prefecture and Kochi.

To be eligible, you must be travelling or planning to travel to Japan between July and September, and you must also be a Japan Airlines Mileage Bank member – which can be done for free on the airline's website.

You can also apply as a group of up to four people.

Applications will open in late February.

The Tokyo Olympics are now scheduled for July 23 to August 8, 2021, and the Paralympics are set to take place from August 24 to September 5.